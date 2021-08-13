Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $375.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

