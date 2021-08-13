Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,261 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

NYSE:ALG traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.15. 10,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

