Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Root stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15. Root has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 754,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Root by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $11,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Root by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 479,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

