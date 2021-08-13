Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Root has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

