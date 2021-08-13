Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

ROOT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. Root has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

