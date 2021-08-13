Roth Capital Cuts Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Price Target to $3.70

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $3.90 to $3.70 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alexco Resource stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

