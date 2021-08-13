Roth Capital Cuts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $21.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 5,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.