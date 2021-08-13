Roth Capital Increases VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $13.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Get VirTra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $8.30 on Friday. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.