Roth Capital Raises Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $31.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AGFY traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,078. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

