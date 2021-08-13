Rotten (ROT) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $328,928.25 and $2,150.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,952,987 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

