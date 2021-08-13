Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

