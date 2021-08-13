Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,938 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

