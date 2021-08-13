Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $5,940,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

