Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ASAI stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.