Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 433.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 802,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 107,103 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,069,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,705.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,966,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.