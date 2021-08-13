Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 191.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $27.12 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

