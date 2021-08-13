Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,712 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,230 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.