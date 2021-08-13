Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 245.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,618,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

