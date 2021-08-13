Royal Bank of Canada Buys 55,279 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 19,813.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Silver Spike Acquisition worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 623,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,019,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 104.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSPK stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

