Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Rocky Brands worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $51.50 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $375.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

