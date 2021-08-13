Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $2,391,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,801,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.