Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMI opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

