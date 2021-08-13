Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

