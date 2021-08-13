Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 975.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1,093.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

