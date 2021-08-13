Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.32% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRND. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TRND opened at $30.89 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46.

