Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $21,362,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 175.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,964 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.