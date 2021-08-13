Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $54.50 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55.

