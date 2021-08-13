Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

