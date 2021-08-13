Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.06 Million Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allakos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLK opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

