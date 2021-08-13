Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of The First Bancorp worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the period. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $21,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The First Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

