Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.09 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.