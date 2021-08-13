Royal Bank of Canada Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. 672,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,926,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion and a PE ratio of 130.42. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.