Royal Bank of Canada Invests $1.02 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,994,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000.

Shares of HERAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

