Royal Bank of Canada Invests $1.02 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $513,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNLU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.