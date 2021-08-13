Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$3.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector peform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of MAV remained flat at $C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$117.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

