Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

SHEN stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

