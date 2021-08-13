Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZPSU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZPSU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.