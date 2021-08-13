Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 323,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,830,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,471,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

