Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,969 Shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 4,311.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.31% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify International Online Retail ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $62.41.

