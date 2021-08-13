Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 34,424 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 688,480.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Camtek worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

