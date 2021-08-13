Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

ACQRU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

