Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 98,232 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $15,742,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.