Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 17.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

