Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,808 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.