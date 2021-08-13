Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,919 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

