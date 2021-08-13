Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,767 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WBK opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

