Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,072 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18.

