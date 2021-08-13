Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,048 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

CAR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.