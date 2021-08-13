Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,410 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of CAI International worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $969.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.