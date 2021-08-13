Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.44.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,349. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$131.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.75. The company has a market cap of C$186.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
