Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.44.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,349. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$131.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.75. The company has a market cap of C$186.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.